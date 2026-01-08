Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Leiria
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Leiria, Portugal

Obidos
28
12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
$1,27M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
$595,450
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 337 m²
The villa with 4 bedrooms with an area of 310 m2 ( the first floor ) is located on a plot of…
$694,692
3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$408,642
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$408,642
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
The house is located in one of the quietest areas of Obidos, Perola da Lagoa.It is in excell…
$408,642
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
$461,182
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
One-story villa with 2 bedrooms, 119 sq.m, total built-up area,   located in the resort hote…
$373,616
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful town of Caldas da Rain…
$437,831
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 138 sq.m (total area), located on a land plot of 1013 sq.m, with park…
$420,318
Villa 3 bedrooms in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-storey villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a…
$461,182
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$420,318
