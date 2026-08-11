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Residential properties for sale in Porches, Portugal

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2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Porches, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Porches, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Luxury Contemporary Villa with Sea View – Porches Luxury villa with stunning sea views, loca…
$5,79M
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2 bedroom apartment in Porches, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porches, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and   terrace to the One Porches residential complex.…
$343,212
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