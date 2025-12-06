Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Almancil
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Almancil, Portugal

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
$2,21M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 5-bedroom villa is located in the highly desirable area north of Vale do Lobo.…
$3,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
$1,63M
