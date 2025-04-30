Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wołomin County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

Marki
19
gmina Radzymin
18
Radzymin
18
Zabki
11
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
