  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wołomin County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

Marki
36
gmina Radzymin
19
Zabki
15
Radzymin
18
74 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a studio on the third floor with a bathroom and a balcony, ideal for a single pe…
$146,447
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment of 50.35 m² in a green and safe part of the city Ząbki o…
$177,961
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a modern townhouse style house located in a gated community in Marki on Wileńska…
$404,088
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
The apartment is in a row house, finished with high-quality materials “for yourself”, which …
$189,477
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
Welcome to the offer of a 88.69 m² apartment for sale located in Ząbki at ul. Sikorskiego 33…
$238,857
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern 3-room apartment for sale in Ząbki at ul. Stefczyka. The area is 54.05 m², located on…
$206,476
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a cozy 2-room apartment of 32 m², located on the 3rd floor of a low building wit…
$127,223
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 5-room apartment in Marki on Okólna Street, in the cozy Makówko complex near Warsza…
$240,898
6 room house in Marki, Poland
6 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious 6-room house in Warsaw, 160 m² on a plot of 917 m², is for sale. The layout inclu…
$488,069
5 room house in Marki, Poland
5 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious house in Marki with a large, well-kept garden of 2,115 m², ideal for …
$535,207
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale functional middle segment in a house on Wilcza street in Marki with 117 m² and an a…
$332,513
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 722 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale in a beautiful location in Marki, Okólna Street A detached house for sale, re…
$392,036
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment in a new building, commissioned in 2024, in a gated complex in Marki on Wil…
$220,249
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
A spacious two-storey house in Marki, at ul. Legionowa 55, is for sale. The total area is 11…
$237,955
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a functional middle segment in a house on Wilcza Street in Marki with an area of…
$254,363
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a flat without maintenance fee with a private garden of 80 m² and a parking spac…
$207,222
5 room house in Marki, Poland
5 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern spacious house in Marki near Warsaw, ideal for a family, for sale. The house with a t…
$1,29M
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment for sale in a quiet and cozy four-apartment building with its own entra…
$198,439
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique apartment in a quiet and peaceful area of ​​Marki for sale. Main advantages of the pr…
$270,339
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
An apartment in Marki:   - garden 40 m2,  - functional layout of rooms,  - double-sided,  - …
$196,903
Apartment in Marki, Poland
Apartment
Marki, Poland
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Closer than you think markowy targ ó Wek is located on the border of Targoule and brand, n…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique estate of intimate houses in Marki, situated in the buffer zone of the forest with …
$204,174
