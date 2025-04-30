Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wołomin County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

Marki
19
gmina Radzymin
18
Radzymin
18
Zabki
11
51 property total found
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a studio on the third floor with a bathroom and a balcony, ideal for a single pe…
$146,447
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment of 50.35 m² in a green and safe part of the city Ząbki o…
$177,961
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
The apartment is in a row house, finished with high-quality materials “for yourself”, which …
$189,477
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
Welcome to the offer of a 88.69 m² apartment for sale located in Ząbki at ul. Sikorskiego 33…
$238,857
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern 3-room apartment for sale in Ząbki at ul. Stefczyka. The area is 54.05 m², located on…
$206,476
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a cozy 2-room apartment of 32 m², located on the 3rd floor of a low building wit…
$127,223
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 5-room apartment in Marki on Okólna Street, in the cozy Makówko complex near Warsza…
$240,898
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment in a new building, commissioned in 2024, in a gated complex in Marki on Wil…
$220,249
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
A spacious two-storey house in Marki, at ul. Legionowa 55, is for sale. The total area is 11…
$237,955
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a flat without maintenance fee with a private garden of 80 m² and a parking spac…
$207,222
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment for sale in a quiet and cozy four-apartment building with its own entra…
$198,439
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique apartment in a quiet and peaceful area of ​​Marki for sale. Main advantages of the pr…
$270,339
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
An apartment in Marki:   - garden 40 m2,  - functional layout of rooms,  - double-sided,  - …
$196,903
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Marki, Poland
Apartment
Marki, Poland
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Closer than you think markowy targ ó Wek is located on the border of Targoule and brand, n…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a 3-room apartment of 74 m² with a balcony, located on the 1st floor in a small …
$226,561
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Turow, Poland
Apartment
Turow, Poland
Property descriptionWe offer for sale a unique investment plot located in a top location.We …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Marki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/3
FOR SALE 3-ROOM APARTMENT WITH KITCHENETTE, MARKI UL. SŁONECZNA 5A Legal form: separate owne…
$212,542
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Closer than you think markowy targ ó Wek is located on the border of Targoule and brand, n…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
4 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a spacious and bright 4-room apartment of 70.5 m², located on Calineczki Street …
$220,302
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

