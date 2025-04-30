Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Warsaw, Poland

8 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Brief: Warsaw | Restored townhouse | Unique climate with history An apartment of exceptional…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
200 meters to the PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with a wid…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room Studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room Studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
NEW INVESTMENT AT THE MAP OF WARSZAWSKI TARCHOMIN WITH PRIVATE TAras
$162,314
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
For sale chamber, cozy and functional studio located in the center. Apartment fully equipped…
$152,277
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

