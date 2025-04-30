Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Warsaw, Poland

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
85 apartments will be built in the Włochy district. The advantage is, above all, the locatio…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern two -level apartment on Bemovo – Near the metro and the new school We invite you t…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
A two-level apartment for sale with an area of 500 m2, located on the top, fifth floor of a …
$4,35M
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern apartment on Bemovo – Near the metro and the new school We invite you to familiari…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
200 meters to the PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with a wid…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern apartment on Bemovo – Near the metro and the new school We invite you to familiari…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
200 meters to the PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with a wid…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A minimalistic building with 86 apartments with an area of ​​26 to 139 square meters. m and …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
GoESTE Real Estate Agency presents: A new 1-room apartment for sale, with an area of 35 m…
$163,785
Condo 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Condo 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 40
GoESTE Real Estate Agency Presents: For sale: a 1-room apartment with an area of 34 m², l…
$266,403
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A minimalistic building with 86 apartments with an area of ​​26 to 139 square meters. m and …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
A minimalistic building with 86 apartments with an area of ​​26 to 139 square meters. m and …
Price on request
