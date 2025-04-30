Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Warsaw, Poland

penthouses
4
multi-level apartments
5
studios
8
1 BHK
130
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 27/54
The highest apartment in Europe, Złota 44 is a new Warsaw icon vicinity 44, a unique apart…
$2,20M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 25
Crowd Real Estate is pleased to present this elegant apartment located in a luxurious buildi…
$564,683
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
85 apartments will be built in the Włochy district. The advantage is, above all, the locatio…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
GoESTE Real Estate Agency presents: For sale: a spacious, comfortable 4-room apartment lo…
$357,719
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 30/54
Złota 44 is a new icon of Warsaw ! The tallest apartment building in Europe. I am pleased…
$2,45M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 25
Crowd Real Estate is pleased to present this elegant apartment located in a luxurious buildi…
$888,853
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
A two-level apartment for sale with an area of 500 m2, located on the top, fifth floor of a …
$4,35M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate Agency GoESTE presents: For sale: a 2-room apartment with an area of 44 m², l…
$173,431
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A minimalistic building with 86 apartments with an area of ​​26 to 139 square meters. m and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Attractive, Modern 3-Room Apartment in a Green Area – Perfect for Families The GoESTE Rea…
$175,830
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
GoESTE Real Estate Agency presents: A new 1-room apartment for sale, with an area of 35 m…
$163,785
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Condo 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 40
GoESTE Real Estate Agency Presents: For sale: a 1-room apartment with an area of 34 m², l…
$266,403
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A minimalistic building with 86 apartments with an area of ​​26 to 139 square meters. m and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
A minimalistic building with 86 apartments with an area of ​​26 to 139 square meters. m and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go