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Houses with garden for sale in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

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Cottage 10 bedrooms in Katno, Poland
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Katno, Poland
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Lakeside Estate for Sale in Masuria | Private Shoreline | Forest | Pond | Investment …
$1,72M
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Agency
Warmia Brokers
Languages
Polski
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Properties features in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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