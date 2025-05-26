Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Hello! I have a nice studio for sale with a garden area. It is developer standard. Size: 32m…
$95,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Furnished apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different square m…
$112,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
For sale a studio apartment with an area of ​​24 m2 at ul. Kilińskiego 33 in Łódź. Apartment…
$96,413
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Apartment in developer condition with garden. We have more apartments in this project, if yo…
$106,743
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Apartment in developer condition. We have more apartments in this project, if you are intere…
$77,274
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
For sale a completely furnished studio apartment with an area of ​​​​almost 34 m2, on the 7t…
$114,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wielun, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 31.18 m2 Facing North Floor: 1st floor…
$92,395
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Furnished studio apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different s…
$104,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Furnished apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different square m…
$104,447
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Furnished apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different square m…
$106,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Apartment in developer condition. We have more apartments in this project, if you are intere…
$86,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français

Properties features in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

