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Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment in a block of flats built in 2024! We invite you to familiarize yourself with the…
$742
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
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