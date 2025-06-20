Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piła County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Piła County, Poland

Pila
4
gmina Szydlowo
3
9 properties total found
House in Grabowno, Poland
House
Grabowno, Poland
Area 220 m²
Location and characteristics of the plot
$349,171
Villa 8 bedrooms in gmina Wysoka, Poland
Villa 8 bedrooms
gmina Wysoka, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 554 m²
Floor 2/2
From 1917 to 1939 under the rule of the Gmurowski family. It was then that the name of the v…
$2,19M
House in Cyk, Poland
House
Cyk, Poland
Area 338 m²
A new price!
$1,06M
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 89 m²
A utility with great potential at the busy point of Saw Looking for the perfect place for yo…
$147,726
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 352 m²
Commercial property for sale in Pila – excellent location and investment potential
$886,357
Apartment in Cyk, Poland
Apartment
Cyk, Poland
Area 270 m²
NEW PRICE!!!
$695,656
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 411 m²
For sale commercial building in Pila – ideal investment with potential for medical offices, …
$765,490
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 1 407 m²
FALL — COMPANY
$937,390
Apartment in Szydlowo, Poland
Apartment
Szydlowo, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
For sale! Szydło Service facility – great location for your business
$323,564
