Apartments for sale in Piła County, Poland

Apartment in Bialosliwie, Poland
Apartment
Bialosliwie, Poland
Area 5 000 m²
Offer of the Sales of the Production Plant – Feed Production Plant in Białosław
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 548 m²
Very attractive offer for companies / companies / investors !
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 1 407 m²
FALL — COMPANY
$904,468
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 411 m²
For sale commercial building in Pila – ideal investment with potential for medical offices, …
$738,606
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 352 m²
Commercial property for sale in Pila – excellent location and investment potential
$855,228
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Cyk, Poland
Apartment
Cyk, Poland
Area 270 m²
Luxury Villa in the forest body – Your Private Oaza under the Saw
$751,564
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

