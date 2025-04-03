Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Szydlowo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Szydlowo, Poland

3 properties total found
House in Cyk, Poland
House
Cyk, Poland
Area 338 m²
Your home, your asylum – luxury villa under Piła
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Cyk, Poland
Apartment
Cyk, Poland
Area 270 m²
Luxury Villa in the forest body – Your Private Oaza under the Saw
$757,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Dolaszewo, Poland
House
Dolaszewo, Poland
Area 245 m²
I invite you to read the offer of selling a modern house in Nowa Zawada, just outside the Saw
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Szydlowo, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes