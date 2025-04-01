Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Piła County, Poland

3 properties total found
House in Dolaszewo, Poland
House
Dolaszewo, Poland
Area 245 m²
I invite you to read the offer of selling a modern house in Nowa Zawada, just outside the Saw
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition in Rudna, Poland
Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition
Rudna, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 554 m²
Floor 2/2
From 1917 to 1939 in the possession of the Gmurowski family. The name of the village was the…
$2,06M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
House in Cyk, Poland
House
Cyk, Poland
Area 338 m²
Your home, your asylum – luxury villa under Piła
$1,11M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in Piła County, Poland

