Residential properties for sale in Otwock County, Poland

Otwock
3
gmina Wiazowna
3
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Wiazowna, Poland
3 bedroom house
Wiazowna, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
High standard, ergonomic room layout, ideal location away from the hustle and bustle of the …
$218,193
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
House 10 rooms in Otwock, Poland
House 10 rooms
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 652 m²
Floor 1/3
A spacious house with an outbuilding on Przewoska Street in Otwock is for sale, total area 6…
$492,119
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
3 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 3-room duplex apartment in Otwock, on the top floor of a 3-storey house, located in…
$249,541
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Otwock, Poland
5 room house
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique house for sale in a quiet area of ​​Otwock. This is a modern house built from perfo…
$371,854
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

