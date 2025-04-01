Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Otwock County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Otwock County, Poland

Otwock
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
3 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale new 3-room apartment 55 m² in Otwock, ul. Danuty. The apartment is two-sided, brigh…
$208,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
6 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a spacious 6-room duplex apartment of 120 m² in the center of Otwocka, on Tadeus…
$297,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Otwock, Poland
3 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 3-room duplex apartment in Otwock, on the top floor of a 3-storey house, located in…
$249,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Otwock County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes