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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

;
Warsaw
12
gmina Wiazowna
3
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
I am offering you a house for rent, built in 2026 and located in an attractive area. It is a…
$2,683
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
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