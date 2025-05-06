Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present a beautiful house for sale with a 305 m2 usable area located on a …
$477,840
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
6 bedroom house in Pogorska Wola, Poland
6 bedroom house
Pogorska Wola, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, a beautiful detached house with a large garden, garage and workshop on a plot of 1…
$213,376
6 bedroom house in Kobylany, Poland
6 bedroom house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
$339,737
