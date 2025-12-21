Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Duplex 4 bedrooms in gmina Mogilany, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
gmina Mogilany, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with a higher standard of construction. Ready for occupancy, with the option of turn…
$361,690
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed house is an open space on the ground floor. A large livi…
$524,756
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are an open space on the ground floor. A large li…
$523,600
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cholerzyn, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cholerzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
1. HOUSE DESCRIPTION The houses are located just about 200 metres from the lake in Choler…
$198,155
