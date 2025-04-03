Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

Apartment in Zabierzow, Poland
Apartment
Zabierzow, Poland
Number of floors 4
Description of property Okazały  czteropoziomowy dom z poten…
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Kobylany, Poland
6 bedroom house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
$339,737
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pisary, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house in excellent condition, located in the buffer zone of Krakow's va…
$543,274
Apartment in Mlynka, Poland
Apartment
Mlynka, Poland
Property descriptionBUILDING plot in the Zabierzów commune with an area of ​​36 ares.LOCATIO…
Price on request
Apartment in Brzoskwinia, Poland
Apartment
Brzoskwinia, Poland
Price on request
