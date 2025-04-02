Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Liszki
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Liszki, Poland

4 properties total found
Apartment in Raczna, Poland
Apartment
Raczna, Poland
Floor 1/1
Property description For sale 3-room apartment with air conditioning, parking space and 4 ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cholerzyn, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cholerzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
1. HOUSE DESCRIPTION The houses are located just about 200 metres from the lake in Choler…
$198,155
Leave a request
House in Morawica, Poland
House
Morawica, Poland
Area 108 m²
Houses at LESKA, II STAP OF INVESTMENT in Balice, Jurajska Street
$250,565
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Raczna, Poland
Apartment
Raczna, Poland
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Liszki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes