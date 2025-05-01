Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Swarzedz
4
8 properties total found
Shop 750 m² in Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Shop 750 m²
Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 750 m²
Good day! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer for sale of a production and w…
$319,866
Shop 616 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 616 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 616 m²
For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​616m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa.
$41,316
Shop 2 296 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 2 296 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 2 296 m²
For sale 3 land properties with a total area of ​​2296m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at Odrzutow…
$86,630
Shop 2 157 m² in Wrzesnia, Poland
Shop 2 157 m²
Wrzesnia, Poland
Area 2 157 m²
Warehouse – production: 1887 sq m and administrative building with social facilities 270 sq m
Price on request
Shop 683 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 683 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 683 m²
For sale a 683m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/6 Pl…
$10,662
Shop 582 m² in Glinno, Poland
Shop 582 m²
Glinno, Poland
Area 582 m²
⭐️Location: Nowy Tomyśl, ul. Koskleowa/Wickerowa ⭐️Site: area 1184 m2, land use
$713,034
Shop 526 m² in Mosina, Poland
Shop 526 m²
Mosina, Poland
Area 526 m²
Are you looking for a place for your business? Do you need more space for production or for …
$586,420
Shop 997 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 997 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 997 m²
For sale a 997m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/7 Pl…
$34,652
