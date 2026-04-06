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Сommercial property in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 49 m² in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Commercial property 49 m²
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Area 49 m²
Operating Food Business for Sale – Turkish Street Food | Warsaw A fully operating food busin…
$18,628
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Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
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