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Residential properties for sale in gmina Drezdenko, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Tuczepy, Poland
Apartment
Tuczepy, Poland
Area 3 000 m²
OAZA SPOKOJU W SERCU KRAINY STU JEZIOR – DZIAŁKA PRZY LESIE I JEZIORACH
$55,370
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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