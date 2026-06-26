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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Gdańsk, Poland

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment in a block of flats built in 2024! We invite you to familiarize yourself with the…
$742
per month
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Properties features in Gdańsk, Poland

with Garage
with Sea view
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