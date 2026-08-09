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Houses with garage for sale in Gdańsk, Poland

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gdańsk, Poland
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Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
PRINCIPLES IN THE TRAINING TRAINING TRAINING TRAINING TRAINING TRAINING TRAINING TRAINING RE…
$655,558
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Properties features in Gdańsk, Poland

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