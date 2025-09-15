Nieruchomości komercyjne Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica

Location The facility is located next to the highway itself, which gives it many advantages for various types of activities. In a very busy street near Rocky Pistolat, it is an ideal option for similar shops but also for various other purposes, since the entire space can be adapted to warehouse storage. Interior and design The space is very nicely lit with a large number of glass surfaces. The area of ​​1950m2 is distributed over three levels. The first level is underground, which was made for the needs of an underground garage for about 25 vehicles. On the ground floor there is a large lighted area of ​​about 650 m2, which is the same as on the first floor. All three levels are connected by internal stairs, and perhaps it should be noted that there is also an exit to the roof that can be used for some kind of garden if it is used for a restaurant. There are two elevators, one of which is a freight elevator. The building has permission to build 2 more floors.