Kompleks mieszkalny Fiori is a modern residential project

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$286,000
;
8
ID: 29035
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 1.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa ekonomiczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Fiori is a modern residential project designed to combine comfort, style, and convenience in an exceptional living environment. Featuring contemporary architecture and thoughtfully planned layouts, Fiori offers a variety of spacious apartments tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs. The project emphasizes natural light, green spaces, and high-quality finishes, creating a harmonious atmosphere that promotes well-being and relaxation.

Located in a vibrant neighborhood, Fiori provides easy access to essential amenities such as schools, shopping centers, parks, and public transportation. Residents benefit from a safe and welcoming community with a range of recreational facilities, including playgrounds and walking paths, encouraging an active and social lifestyle. The project’s strategic location ensures connectivity to the city while maintaining a peaceful, suburban feel.

Fiori incorporates sustainable building practices and energy-efficient technologies to reduce environmental impact and lower utility costs. Attention to detail in design, combined with premium materials and modern infrastructure, guarantees a comfortable and durable living space. This project represents a perfect balance of urban convenience and natural tranquility, making Fiori an ideal choice for families, professionals, and anyone seeking a high-quality home.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
