  3. Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey

Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey

Kasikci Mahallesi, Turcja
€754,068
O kompleksie

Oferujemy wille z ogrodami i miejsca parkingowe.

Rezydencja oferuje widok na jezioro i lasy, całodobową ochronę, wspólny basen, boisko sportowe, łaźnię turecką, saunę, część wypoczynkową.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
  • "System „inteligentnego domu”
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Nieruchomość znajduje się w pobliżu jeziora Sapanca.

  • Autostrada E-5 - 1 km
  • Autostrada TEM - 2 km
  • Centrum Izmit - 29 km
  • Jezioro Sapanca - 2,9 km
  • Ośrodek narciarski - 26 km
  • Lotnisko - 96 km
  • Stambuł - 101 km
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turcja

Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turcja
od
€754,068
