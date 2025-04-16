  1. Realting.com
  Czarnogóra
  Tivat
  Kompleks mieszkalny New residential development with pool in Tivat

Tivat, Czarnogóra
$117,908
11
ID: 32592
Data aktualizacji: 7.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Tivat Municipality
  • Miasteczko
    Tivat

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Liczba kondygnacji
    6

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt

O kompleksie

A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery.


The apartments are designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding nature.


The complex comprises 3 buildings, A, B, and C, which house 133 apartments, as well as commercial premises on the ground floor. There is a secure underground parking and storage rooms. All apartments feature high-quality finishes and sanitary ware, ensuring comfort and elegance. The upper floors of the buildings host luxurious three-bedroom penthouses with panoramic sea views. Spacious terraces with jacuzzis are perfect for outdoor relaxation. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the spacious rooms and offer unforgettable sea views.


Residents have a wide range of amenities on the premises:
- Large outdoor pool on the ground floor
- Rooftop pool in building B
- Children's playground
- Gym
- Shops, supermarket, and pharmacy
- Reception and CCTV system

 

The interior finishes include:
- Multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms (A+) by Carrier
- French-made wooden flooring
- Aluminum double-glazed windows
- Italian ceramic tiles in the kitchens and bathrooms
- Laufen and Hansgrohe sanitary ware

Comprehensive furniture packages are available upon request.

All city infrastructure is nearby.

The developer provides 24/7 concierge services and property management services.

Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 44.0
Cena za m², USD 4,090
Cena mieszkania, USD 179,965
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 57.0 – 109.0
Cena za m², USD 4,464 – 5,693
Cena mieszkania, USD 254,433 – 620,568
Mieszkania 3 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 181.0
Cena za m², USD 6,514
Cena mieszkania, USD 1,18M

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tivat, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

