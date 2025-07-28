  1. Realting.com
  Dom klubowy 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Dom klubowy 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Yeroskipou, Cypr
od
$308,377
;
8
ID: 32618
ID: 32618
Data aktualizacji: 9.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Cypr
  • Okolica
    Dystrykt Pafos
  • Miasteczko
    Yeroskipou

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    4

O kompleksie

🏙️ About the Project

LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.
The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials.

Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s playground, covered parking, and a secure gated complex.

🏗️ Design and Infrastructure

  • Two three-storey buildings surrounded by landscaped greenery

  • Spacious balconies and storage rooms (~4 m²)

  • Air-conditioning units in all rooms

  • Electric shutters in bedrooms

  • Solar water heating system

 

Highlights:

  • Modern swimming pool & landscaped gardens

  • Communal rooftop terrace

  • Children’s play area

  • Energy efficiency class A

  • Electric car charging provision

  • Intercom and security system

💎 Why Choose LUNA GENE

  • Prime location with high growth potential

  • Superior construction and finishing quality

  • Energy-efficient design and sustainable living

  • Perfect for residence, rental, or investment

LUNA GENE — where comfort meets contemporary design in Paphos.

Rekreacja

