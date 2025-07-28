  1. Realting.com
  2. Cypr
  3. Peyia
  4. Willa Superior

Willa Superior

Peyia, Cypr
od
$5,61M
VAT
od
$4,085/m²
BTC
66.6723396
ETH
3 494.5823737
USDT
5 541 741.2711517
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
18
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32684
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 22.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Cypr
  • Okolica
    Dystrykt Pafos
  • Miasteczko
    Peyia

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Blok ramki
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    3

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos

Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this residence embodies elegance, innovation, and comfort in every detail.

From the moment you step inside, the villa reveals an exceptional interplay of space, light, and design. Expansive living areas open toward the Mediterranean through floor-to-ceiling windows, while marble flooring, custom-made joinery, and designer finishes create an atmosphere of understated luxury. Smart home automation, underfloor heating and cooling, and a private lift ensure seamless comfort and convenience.

Outdoors, the property unfolds as a private sanctuary — a stunning infinity-edge pool with waterfall features, extensive wooden decks, and landscaped gardens with local Mediterranean plants. Every terrace captures breathtaking sea and sunset views, creating a perfect harmony between architecture and nature.

Located in an exclusive residential area of Peyia, just minutes from the Blue Flag beaches of Coral Bay and the Akamas National Park, Villa Superior offers privacy, serenity, and a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Peyia, Cypr
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Willa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cypr
od
$2,42M
Willa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ajia Napa, Cypr
od
$734,480
Willa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cypr
od
$7,12M
Wieś domków Elite Residence
Yeroskipou, Cypr
od
$996,249
Willa Sparda
Sotira, Cypr
Cena na żądanie
Państwo przegląda
Willa Superior
Peyia, Cypr
od
$5,61M
VAT
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Wieś domków The Pearl
Wieś domków The Pearl
Wieś domków The Pearl
Wieś domków The Pearl
Wieś domków The Pearl
Pokaż wszystko Wieś domków The Pearl
Wieś domków The Pearl
Pafos, Cypr
od
$748,057
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 173–181 m²
5 obiekty nieruchomości 5
The Pearl — 5 nowoczesnych willi z 3 sypialniami, prywatnym basenem i tarasem, zaledwie 1 km od morza i 4 km od centrum handlowego Kings Avenue w prestiżowej dzielnicy Chloraka, Pafos. Idealne do zamieszkania, na wakacje lub jako inwestycja: system VRF, ogrzewanie podłogowe, energooszczęd…
Deweloper
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Deweloper
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский
Wieś domków Infinity
Wieś domków Infinity
Wieś domków Infinity
Wieś domków Infinity
Wieś domków Infinity
Pokaż wszystko Wieś domków Infinity
Wieś domków Infinity
Peyia, Cypr
od
$661,192
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 123–254 m²
5 obiekty nieruchomości 5
Infinity Villas — Luksusowe wille z 3, 4 i 5 sypialniami w Pegei, Pafos Powierzchnia wewnętrzna: 123 m² do 309 m² | Działki: 293 m² do 800 m² | Prywatny basen | Garaż | Ceny od 560 000 € + VAT Infinity to ekskluzywny kompleks 20 nowoczesnych luksusowych willi w malowniczej miejscowości P…
Deweloper
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Deweloper
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский
Willa villa in Limassol
Willa villa in Limassol
Willa villa in Limassol
Willa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cypr
od
$2,52M
Pierwszy markowy projekt mieszkaniowy słynnego francuskiego projektanta Philippe 'a Starcka na Cyprze.Philippe Starck jest uderzającą osobowością i jednym z najbardziej prowokacyjnych guru globalnego designu, według wielu ekspertów i jego wielbicieli.Starck nie ogranicza się do konkretnej dz…
Agencja
Invest Cafe
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Cypr
Jak sprzedać apartament na południu Cypru – prosty przewodnik dla osób fizycznych
28.07.2025
Jak sprzedać apartament na południu Cypru – prosty przewodnik dla osób fizycznych
Nieruchomości na Cyprze w 2025 r.: Co inwestorzy i kupujący muszą wiedzieć
25.04.2025
Nieruchomości na Cyprze w 2025 r.: Co inwestorzy i kupujący muszą wiedzieć
Cypryjski rynek nieruchomości w 2024 roku: analiza transakcji kupna i sprzedaży oraz dynamiki cen
15.11.2024
Cypryjski rynek nieruchomości w 2024 roku: analiza transakcji kupna i sprzedaży oraz dynamiki cen
Kredyt hipoteczny na Cyprze. Jak uzyskać pożyczkę na zakup nieruchomości na Cyprze
26.09.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny na Cyprze. Jak uzyskać pożyczkę na zakup nieruchomości na Cyprze
Cypryjski system edukacji, szkoły i uniwersytety na Cyprze
17.09.2024
Cypryjski system edukacji, szkoły i uniwersytety na Cyprze
Trzy sypialnie, otwarty taras i «prywatny» widok na zachód słońca nad morzem. Wyjątkowe mieszkanie na sprzedaż z rabatem na Cyprze
12.10.2021
Trzy sypialnie, otwarty taras i «prywatny» widok na zachód słońca nad morzem. Wyjątkowe mieszkanie na sprzedaż z rabatem na Cyprze
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje