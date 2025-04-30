Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
4
Girne Belediyesi
10
Iskele Belediyesi
4
Trikomo
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go