Pool Apartments for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Akanthou
41
12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The project will …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The Tatlysu area in Northern Cyprus is famous for its landscapes and beautiful bays. And the…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The new residential complex is located in the developing area of ​​Tatlysu. A luxurious proj…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the Tatlisu area, which is famous for low-rise buildings and n…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
We welcome you to paradise on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea: a new premium project in t…
$195,070
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 82 m²
New apartment complex in Girne, Esentepe / Bahceli district.Total area: 4,387 m2.3-storey bl…
$162,696
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new project of a conceptual residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The grounds will feat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
Residential complex: a new standard of comfort and luxury in Tatlysa. The residential comp…
$156,418
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The complex, located in the best coastal area of ​​Entrosentepe in the Northern Cyprus, offe…
$119,210
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a residential complex on a special area of ​​land located…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Plunge into luxury and comfort: a new residential complex in the green village of Tatlysu, N…
$178,212
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
Price on request
Leave a request

