  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The Tatlysu area in Northern Cyprus is famous for its landscapes and beautiful bays. And the…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the Tatlisu area, which is famous for low-rise buildings and n…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a residential complex on a special area of ​​land located…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
hillside – Stylish Studyumoryavtlysu 🌊 Minephanticular complexes of the 500 meter -free
Price on request
