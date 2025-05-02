Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Discover K Islands, a premium seafront development. Enjoy stunning mountain and sea views, w…
$280,007
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
We welcome you to paradise on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea: a new premium project in t…
$195,070
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Akanthou Village – A Coastal Paradise in North Cyprus close to Beach    Introduction …
$463,387
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
Residential complex: a new standard of comfort and luxury in Tatlysa. The residential comp…
$156,418
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Listing Id:CP-164   Property Features: • Size: 125 m² of spacious living space • B…
$137,619
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The complex, located in the best coastal area of ​​Entrosentepe in the Northern Cyprus, offe…
$119,210
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
1 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Luxurious Seaside Living at K Islands, Northern Cyprus Discover K Islands, a premium seaf…
$225,644
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Apartment Details:ng space • Unobstructed sea view from the terraces and balconies • B…
$106,936
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Brand new homes with direct sea views in North Cyprus New premium class project which is …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Discover K Islands, a premium seafront development. Enjoy stunning mountain and sea views, w…
$430,504
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Akanthou Village – A Coastal Paradise in North Cyprus close to Beach    Introduction …
$296,597
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Listing Id: CP-148 Property Details: • 2 Bedrooms • 85m² Interior Space • Fully …
$150,968
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Akanthou Village – A Coastal Paradise in North Cyprus close to Beach    Introduction …
$191,516
