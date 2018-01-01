Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 85 m² - 125,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Parking lots
ACCOMMODATION
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
ID: CP-624
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -625m
– To the Near East College - 500m
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 55 m2
1+2 - 70 - 94m2
2+1 - 70 - 94 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: January 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Playground
Green space
Garage
Terrace
Payment terms:
Online viewing tour:
We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call,
We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.
Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi About:
In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.
ID: CP-640
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach
– Distance to the sea -550 m
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 85m2 (Penthouse)
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2024
FACILITIES:
Parking spaces
Water Heating system
AC infrastructure
Fire detector
Elevator
Barbeque areas for penthouses
Central satellite
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay,
meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
About Cyprus/ Long Beach İskeleIskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.