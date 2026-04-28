Residential quarter PHUKET Girne

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Your attention is presented to apartments in the PHUKET FIVING COMPLEX".
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Located by the JYLO COMPLEX on the northern coast of Cyprus in a region with chic nature, Mr. Tatlysu.
- This is a large-scale project, great for the rental business, as well as for a relaxing family vacation.
- Located in the first line of the sea. With the concept of a wellness complex. There are only 655 real estate properties. These are studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, townhouses and villas.
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SDACH - MARCH 2027
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LOCATION:
- 17 km - Korineum Golf Club
- 35 km - Kyrenia
- 40 km - Famagusta
- 50 km - Ercan Airport
- 62 km - Karpaz Gate Marina
- 74 km - Larnaca Airport
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
- Gym
- Hamam
- Sauna
- Massage rooms
- Indoor pool
- Beauty center
- Pedestrian Trails
- Bicycle paths
- Dentistry
- Yoga
- Restaurant
- Clinics
- Tennis court
VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS:
GARDEN Studios ( from 43 m2 ) - from 104,000
PENTHOUSE Studios ( 78 m2 ) - from 132,000
1 + 1 GARDEN ( from 60 m2 ) – from 132 000 £
Apartments PENTHOUSE 2 + 1 ( 135 m2 ) – from 236 500 £
Villa GARDEN 3 + 1 ( 214 m2 ) – from 575 000 £
Construction period:
March 2024 – March 2027.
PAYMENT PLAN:
2000 £ - 2 week reservation deposit
5000 £ - reservation deposit for 1 month
35% - down payment
65% - from March 2024 until commissioning ( March 2027 ) in monthly or quarterly payments
Payment ( cash, bank transfer, cryptocurrency )
DO NOT TAKE TIME
BRONING NOW
Booking an apartment online ( at 1 month. - from 5,000 pounds )