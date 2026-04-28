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  4. Residential quarter PHUKET Girne

Residential quarter PHUKET Girne

Karakoumi, Northern Cyprus
from
$131,184
;
14
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ID: 3880
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Karakoumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

  • Your attention is presented to apartments in the PHUKET FIVING COMPLEX". 
  • Located by the JYLO COMPLEX on the northern coast of Cyprus in a region with chic nature, Mr. Tatlysu. 
  • This is a large-scale project, great for the rental business, as well as for a relaxing family vacation.
  • Located in the first line of the sea. With the concept of a wellness complex. There are only 655 real estate properties. These are studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, townhouses and villas.
  •  
  • SDACH - MARCH 2027 
  •  

  • LOCATION: 

  •  17 km - Korineum Golf Club 
  • 35 km - Kyrenia 
  • 40 km - Famagusta 
  • 50 km - Ercan Airport 
  • 62 km - Karpaz Gate Marina 
  • 74 km - Larnaca Airport
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: 
  •  Gym 
  •  Hamam 
  •  Sauna 
  • Massage rooms 
  • Indoor pool 
  • Beauty center 
  • Pedestrian Trails 
  • Bicycle paths
  •  Dentistry 
  • Yoga  
  • Restaurant 
  • Clinics 
  • Tennis court
VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS: 

GARDEN Studios ( from 43 m2 ) - from 104,000 

PENTHOUSE Studios ( 78 m2 ) - from 132,000 

1 + 1 GARDEN ( from 60 m2 ) – from 132 000 £ 

Apartments PENTHOUSE 2 + 1 ( 135 m2 ) – from 236 500 £ 

Villa GARDEN 3 + 1 ( 214 m2 ) – from 575 000 £ 

 

Construction period: 

March 2024 – March 2027.

 

PAYMENT PLAN: 

 2000 £ - 2 week reservation deposit 

 5000 £ - reservation deposit for 1 month 

 35% - down payment 

 65% - from March 2024 until commissioning ( March 2027 ) in monthly or quarterly payments 

Payment ( cash, bank transfer, cryptocurrency )

DO NOT TAKE TIME BRONING NOW  Booking an apartment online ( at 1 month. - from 5,000 pounds )

 

 

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.0 – 60.0
Price per m², USD 2,602 – 2,738
Apartment price, USD 119,002 – 150,319
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 135.0
Price per m², USD 1,876
Apartment price, USD 269,321
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 93.0
Price per m², USD 6,620
Apartment price, USD 654,798

Location on the map

Karakoumi, Northern Cyprus

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Residential quarter PHUKET Girne
Karakoumi, Northern Cyprus
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$131,184
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