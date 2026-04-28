Residential quarter Palma Dzhumeyra

Palm Jumeirah is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus. Location: Boaz.For sale there are studios and apartments 1 + 1, apartments 2 + 1.Located 100-200 m from the sandy beach with equipped infrastructure, gentle entrance to the water and sandy shore.The apartment complex offers breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.The complex consists of 7 houses. Fully equipped apartment surrounded by gardens and pools and free parking spaces.Much attention in the complex is paid to the chic pool and landscape design, which form the form of a giant palm tree, which is the hallmark of this complex! Since the Palm Jumeirah complex is located in close proximity to the Laguna complex and it is the complexes of one developer, residents and guests of the complex can use the infrastructures of both complexes without restrictions, this is a modern gym, a restaurant, a water park, as well as all other social zones.Readiness of the complex - July 2025.. Payment plan:1000 CU - deposit 30% - first payment 70% - up to 84 months. interest-free installments2 OPTION 75% - first installment 75% Cashback 6% until ready (2025) 2.5 years on the amount paid (either paid or repaid) 25% - on the readiness of the apartment surcharge from the cost And guaranteed rent for 3 years at 8% per annum /3 OPTION 40% - first installment 20% installment without % until readiness (2025) 2.5 years 24% - transferred to the developer for three years under lease the client does not pay anything / the developer independently repays from the rental 16% of the remaining amount without interest installments for a year (12 months) /Apartments are rented with turnkey repair: - bathroom with plumbing and all accessories - built-in kitchen (without machinery) - air conditioning system - tile, laminate, interior doors - painted walls.