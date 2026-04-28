Residential quarter ZhK Kristall

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Crystal – is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas.
Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. An ideal place for a quiet life or just for a rest.
Restaurants and Bars
Beauty Salon
Mail
Confectionery
Auto refueling
Football Square
Local Supermarkets
Home Products
readiness of the complex - phased until December 2023.