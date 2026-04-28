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  4. Residential quarter ZhK Kristall

Residential quarter ZhK Kristall

Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,028
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5
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ID: 3829
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefkoşa District
  • City
    Degirmenlik Akincilar Belediyesi
  • Village
    Tymvou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023

About the complex

Crystal – is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas. Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. An ideal place for a quiet life or just for a rest.
  • Restaurants and Bars
  • Beauty Salon
  • Mail
  • Confectionery
  • Auto refueling
  • Football Square
  • Local Supermarkets
  • Home Products
  • readiness of the complex - phased until December 2023.

 

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 39.0
Price per m², USD 3,708
Apartment price, USD 153,735

Location on the map

Tymvou, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential quarter ZhK Kristall

КРИСТАЛЛ Комплекс Северный Кипр

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Residential quarter ZhK Kristall
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,028
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