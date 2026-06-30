  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. SMAK Partners

SMAK Partners

SEA LIFE APT. SEA STAR 2 DÜKKAN NO:2 İSKELE
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 year
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Website
Website
hub-property.net/ru
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Founded by Svetlana Maspanova and Aigul Kalaganova, SMAK Partners is a personal brand created to help international clients discover exceptional real estate and investment opportunities.

We provide honest advice, local expertise, and personalized support throughout every stage of the property purchasing journey.

To ensure professional representation and full legal compliance, all real estate transactions are conducted through our trusted licensed partners:

* HUB Property for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)
* BazaNova Management Co. for Cambodia

Our mission is to build long-term relationships based on trust, transparency, and outstanding service.

Our partners
12 agents 8 agencies 3 developers
New buildings
See all 142 new buildings
Premium Premium
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Show all Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,503
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The Blue Residence is a premium residential development located in the vibrant resort area of Iskele, Long Beach, one of the most desirable locations in Northern Cyprus. Combining contemporary architecture, landscaped surroundings, and excellent amenities, the project offers an ideal life…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Premium Premium
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Show all Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$61,705
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 40–128 m²
50 real estate properties 50
Caesar Resort — A Resort City by the Sea 🌊🏖✨ Caesar Resort is located in Iskele, next to the famous Long Beach — one of the most beautiful sandy beaches in Cyprus. The entire project spans 393,570 sqm, forming a true resort town with its own restaurants, SPA centers, parks, and leisure…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0 – 80.0
70,375 – 114,858
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 122.0
86,973 – 152,701
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
221,748
Studio apartment
40.0 – 60.0
61,080 – 139,422
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Show all Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,135
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Lagoon Verde Residences & Resort is more than just a place to live; it's an invitation to experience the tranquility and beauty of North Cyprus. Come and discover your own piece of paradise! 🏝️ The giant lagoon pool at Lagoon Verde exemplifies their dedication to innovation, exceptional d…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Show all Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,639
Finishing options Finished
Area 170 m²
1 real estate property 1
La Isla Villas — harmony of nature and modern living near Long Beach 🌿🌊 La Isla Villas is a modern residential development created with the philosophy “A Clean Breath to the Future”, combining the joy of island living, natural harmony, and contemporary comfort. The project is located i…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$91,075
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Area 55–75 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Sea Life Residence — Living in the Heart of Long Beach 🌊🏖 Sea Life Residence is a fully completed residential complex located just one minute walking distance from one of Northern Cyprus’ best sandy beaches — Long Beach. It offers a rare opportunity to live right by the sea, in the cen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 60.0
85,645 – 118,177
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
136,103 – 183,241
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
1 2 3
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go