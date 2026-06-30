About the agency

Founded by Svetlana Maspanova and Aigul Kalaganova, SMAK Partners is a personal brand created to help international clients discover exceptional real estate and investment opportunities.

We provide honest advice, local expertise, and personalized support throughout every stage of the property purchasing journey.

To ensure professional representation and full legal compliance, all real estate transactions are conducted through our trusted licensed partners:

* HUB Property for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)

* BazaNova Management Co. for Cambodia

Our mission is to build long-term relationships based on trust, transparency, and outstanding service.