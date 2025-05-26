Residential complex Orchard

A Modern Garden Lifestyle Near the Mediterranean 🌊

Located in Yeniboğaziçi — a historically rich area close to the golden Mediterranean beaches and the ancient city of Salamis.

🏖 1 km to the beach

🏙 8 km to Famagusta city center

🏥 6 km to hospital

🎓 6 km to Eastern Mediterranean University

🏫 2 km to Near East College

🏛 4 km to Salamis ruins

✈ 40 km to Ercan Airport

---

🌿 About the Project

• Total land area over 50,000 m²

• Modern residential complex of villas and apartments

• Innovative landscaping and garden concept

• Designed for a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle

Each terrace becomes a private outdoor retreat.

---

🌴 Facilities

🏊 Indoor & outdoor pools

👶 Kids pools & playgrounds

🏋️ Gym

🎾 Tennis court

🏐 Beach volleyball

🧖 Sauna

🍽 Restaurant

👧 Kids club

🛒 Supermarket

🌳 Park areas

🛡 24/7 security

---

🏡 Property Types

🍓 Berry Villas

3-bedroom townhouses

183 m²

Plots: 140–240 m²

🥭 Mango Villas

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

177 m²

Plots: 287–475 m²

Detached & semi-detached with private pools.

🍎 Apple Villas

4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

310 m²

Plots: 410–530 m²

Optional private pool.

🌰 Almond Apartments

Two-storey blocks

Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units

Central location within the complex.

🍋 Lime Apartments

Most private and green zone

Studios, 1-, 2-, 3-bedroom units

Balconies overlooking palms and pool.

🌺 Lotus Apartments

Arranged around the largest pool in Orchard

Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units

Panoramic views and restaurant access.

---

📍 Yeniboğaziçi Advantages

• Restaurants & bars

• Supermarkets & bakeries

• Near East College

• 5-star Salamis Bay Hotel

• Sandy equipped beaches

• EMU state university (international accreditation)

Orchard combines nature, modern architecture, and full lifestyle infrastructure.

A perfect choice for living, holidays, or long-term investment 🌿✨