  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Orchard

Residential complex Orchard

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$161,189
VAT
BTC
1.9173153
ETH
100.4946947
USDT
159 365.4227368
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 34001
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A Modern Garden Lifestyle Near the Mediterranean 🌊

Located in Yeniboğaziçi — a historically rich area close to the golden Mediterranean beaches and the ancient city of Salamis.

🏖 1 km to the beach
🏙 8 km to Famagusta city center
🏥 6 km to hospital
🎓 6 km to Eastern Mediterranean University
🏫 2 km to Near East College
🏛 4 km to Salamis ruins
✈ 40 km to Ercan Airport

---

🌿 About the Project

• Total land area over 50,000 m²
• Modern residential complex of villas and apartments
• Innovative landscaping and garden concept
• Designed for a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle

Each terrace becomes a private outdoor retreat.

---

🌴 Facilities

🏊 Indoor & outdoor pools
👶 Kids pools & playgrounds
🏋️ Gym
🎾 Tennis court
🏐 Beach volleyball
🧖 Sauna
🍽 Restaurant
👧 Kids club
🛒 Supermarket
🌳 Park areas
🛡 24/7 security

---

🏡 Property Types

🍓 Berry Villas

3-bedroom townhouses
183 m²
Plots: 140–240 m²

🥭 Mango Villas

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
177 m²
Plots: 287–475 m²
Detached & semi-detached with private pools.

🍎 Apple Villas

4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
310 m²
Plots: 410–530 m²
Optional private pool.

🌰 Almond Apartments

Two-storey blocks
Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units
Central location within the complex.

🍋 Lime Apartments

Most private and green zone
Studios, 1-, 2-, 3-bedroom units
Balconies overlooking palms and pool.

🌺 Lotus Apartments

Arranged around the largest pool in Orchard
Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units
Panoramic views and restaurant access.

---

📍 Yeniboğaziçi Advantages

• Restaurants & bars
• Supermarkets & bakeries
• Near East College
• 5-star Salamis Bay Hotel
• Sandy equipped beaches
• EMU state university (international accreditation)

Orchard combines nature, modern architecture, and full lifestyle infrastructure.
A perfect choice for living, holidays, or long-term investment 🌿✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 124.0
Price per m², USD 2,118
Apartment price, USD 262,604

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Venice
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,952
Residential complex THE NEST
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,505
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
You are viewing
Residential complex Orchard
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$161,189
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Show all Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,106
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Experience luxury like never before You will live in a magnificent area with its ease of transportation provided by its closeness to the airport, its perfect distance to Kyrenia and Casa del Mare’s location is right next to the sea. Here, life is all about the unforgettable experience of…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Residential quarter 8 NESTS VILLAS
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,279
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Show all Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$115,019
Finishing options Finished
Three-room apartment 71.4 m2 5 minutes from the sea. Prestigious residential complex located on a hillside in a protected area with a unique view of the Mediterranean Sea. The apartments are specially located to provide privacy and an open view of nature. All apartments are built to th…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications