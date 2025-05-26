Residential complex Orchard

A Modern Garden Lifestyle Near the Mediterranean 🌊
Located in Yeniboğaziçi — a historically rich area close to the golden Mediterranean beaches and the ancient city of Salamis.
🏖 1 km to the beach
🏙 8 km to Famagusta city center
🏥 6 km to hospital
🎓 6 km to Eastern Mediterranean University
🏫 2 km to Near East College
🏛 4 km to Salamis ruins
✈ 40 km to Ercan Airport
---
🌿 About the Project
• Total land area over 50,000 m²
• Modern residential complex of villas and apartments
• Innovative landscaping and garden concept
• Designed for a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle
Each terrace becomes a private outdoor retreat.
---
🌴 Facilities
🏊 Indoor & outdoor pools
👶 Kids pools & playgrounds
🏋️ Gym
🎾 Tennis court
🏐 Beach volleyball
🧖 Sauna
🍽 Restaurant
👧 Kids club
🛒 Supermarket
🌳 Park areas
🛡 24/7 security
---
🏡 Property Types
🍓 Berry Villas
3-bedroom townhouses
183 m²
Plots: 140–240 m²
🥭 Mango Villas
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
177 m²
Plots: 287–475 m²
Detached & semi-detached with private pools.
🍎 Apple Villas
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
310 m²
Plots: 410–530 m²
Optional private pool.
🌰 Almond Apartments
Two-storey blocks
Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units
Central location within the complex.
🍋 Lime Apartments
Most private and green zone
Studios, 1-, 2-, 3-bedroom units
Balconies overlooking palms and pool.
🌺 Lotus Apartments
Arranged around the largest pool in Orchard
Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units
Panoramic views and restaurant access.
---
📍 Yeniboğaziçi Advantages
• Restaurants & bars
• Supermarkets & bakeries
• Near East College
• 5-star Salamis Bay Hotel
• Sandy equipped beaches
• EMU state university (international accreditation)
Orchard combines nature, modern architecture, and full lifestyle infrastructure.
A perfect choice for living, holidays, or long-term investment 🌿✨