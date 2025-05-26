Apartment in a new building NCP-119 Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren

About the Project:

Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren, Lefke, developed by Evergreen Developments. Combining elegant living, holistic health, and Mediterranean serenity, it features luxury apartments and cutting-edge wellness facilities—designed for a healthier, more balanced lifestyle by the sea.

Key Points:

Prime beachfront location in Gaziveren, Lefke

Over 2,000 new units planned across multiple phases

Extensive wellness & medical facilities: spa, cryo-sauna, functional medicine, anti-ageing

Indoor & outdoor pools, beach access, rooftop amenities, and concierge

Ideal for residence, health retreats, or rental investment

Available Apartment Types:

Residences at Aphrodite Wellness are designed for relaxation, health, and modern comfort. All units feature high-quality finishes and smart layouts.

Studio Apartments

1 Bedroom Apartments

2 Bedroom Apartments

Luxury Penthouses





Location Highlights:

Situated in Gaziveren, Lefke, the project offers access to rich nature, historic sites, and key transport hubs while preserving a peaceful village ambiance.

6 km to Güzelyurt

76 km to Ercan International Airport

97 km to Larnaca Airport

Nearby: Vouni Palace, Soli ruins, citrus orchards, and beaches



Facilities:

Aphrodite Wellness delivers a complete resort experience with an unmatched range of amenities for rejuvenation, recreation, and wellness.

Maintained private beach

Indoor & outdoor swimming pools

Advanced medical center: diagnostics, IVF, hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Anti-aging & aesthetic center (Botox, fillers, rejuvenation, plastic surgery)

Wellness & spa: massage rooms, cryo-sauna, yoga & detox programs

GYM, rooftop fitness terraces, outdoor jacuzzi, beach volleyball

Surfing and water sports club, mini-golf, and walking trails

Restaurants, rooftop bars, kids’ playgrounds, concierge & rental office

Payment Plan:

Secure your unit with a 35% down payment, followed by 36 monthly installments starting from the beginning of construction. A flexible and easy plan tailored for your convenience.



About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.