Apartment in a new building NCP-119 Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren

About the Project:
Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren, Lefke, developed by Evergreen Developments. Combining elegant living, holistic health, and Mediterranean serenity, it features luxury apartments and cutting-edge wellness facilities—designed for a healthier, more balanced lifestyle by the sea.
Key Points:
Prime beachfront location in Gaziveren, Lefke
Over 2,000 new units planned across multiple phases
Extensive wellness & medical facilities: spa, cryo-sauna, functional medicine, anti-ageing
Indoor & outdoor pools, beach access, rooftop amenities, and concierge
Ideal for residence, health retreats, or rental investment
Available Apartment Types:
Residences at Aphrodite Wellness are designed for relaxation, health, and modern comfort. All units feature high-quality finishes and smart layouts.
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Luxury Penthouses
Location Highlights:
Situated in Gaziveren, Lefke, the project offers access to rich nature, historic sites, and key transport hubs while preserving a peaceful village ambiance.
6 km to Güzelyurt
76 km to Ercan International Airport
97 km to Larnaca Airport
Nearby: Vouni Palace, Soli ruins, citrus orchards, and beaches
Facilities:
Aphrodite Wellness delivers a complete resort experience with an unmatched range of amenities for rejuvenation, recreation, and wellness.
Maintained private beach
Indoor & outdoor swimming pools
Advanced medical center: diagnostics, IVF, hyperbaric oxygen therapy
Anti-aging & aesthetic center (Botox, fillers, rejuvenation, plastic surgery)
Wellness & spa: massage rooms, cryo-sauna, yoga & detox programs
GYM, rooftop fitness terraces, outdoor jacuzzi, beach volleyball
Surfing and water sports club, mini-golf, and walking trails
Restaurants, rooftop bars, kids’ playgrounds, concierge & rental office
Payment Plan:
Secure your unit with a 35% down payment, followed by 36 monthly installments starting from the beginning of construction. A flexible and easy plan tailored for your convenience.
About us:
