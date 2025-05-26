  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-119 Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren

Apartment in a new building NCP-119 Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$110,162
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27021
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazivera

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

About the Project:

Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren, Lefke, developed by Evergreen Developments. Combining elegant living, holistic health, and Mediterranean serenity, it features luxury apartments and cutting-edge wellness facilities—designed for a healthier, more balanced lifestyle by the sea.

Key Points:

  • Prime beachfront location in Gaziveren, Lefke

  • Over 2,000 new units planned across multiple phases

  • Extensive wellness & medical facilities: spa, cryo-sauna, functional medicine, anti-ageing

  • Indoor & outdoor pools, beach access, rooftop amenities, and concierge

  • Ideal for residence, health retreats, or rental investment

 

Available Apartment Types:

Residences at Aphrodite Wellness are designed for relaxation, health, and modern comfort. All units feature high-quality finishes and smart layouts.

  • Studio Apartments

  • 1 Bedroom Apartments

  • 2 Bedroom Apartments

  • Luxury Penthouses 


 

Location Highlights:

Situated in Gaziveren, Lefke, the project offers access to rich nature, historic sites, and key transport hubs while preserving a peaceful village ambiance.

  • 6 km to Güzelyurt

  • 76 km to Ercan International Airport

  • 97 km to Larnaca Airport

  • Nearby: Vouni Palace, Soli ruins, citrus orchards, and beaches
     

 

Facilities:

Aphrodite Wellness delivers a complete resort experience with an unmatched range of amenities for rejuvenation, recreation, and wellness.

  • Maintained private beach

  • Indoor & outdoor swimming pools

  • Advanced medical center: diagnostics, IVF, hyperbaric oxygen therapy

  • Anti-aging & aesthetic center (Botox, fillers, rejuvenation, plastic surgery)

  • Wellness & spa: massage rooms, cryo-sauna, yoga & detox programs

  • GYM, rooftop fitness terraces, outdoor jacuzzi, beach volleyball

  • Surfing and water sports club, mini-golf, and walking trails

  • Restaurants, rooftop bars, kids’ playgrounds, concierge & rental office

 

Payment Plan:

Secure your unit with a 35% down payment, followed by 36 monthly installments starting from the beginning of construction. A flexible and easy plan tailored for your convenience.

About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 37.0 – 69.0
Price per m², USD 2,137 – 2,977
Apartment price, USD 110,162 – 193,123
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.0
Price per m², USD 3,426
Apartment price, USD 356,325

Location on the map

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex TERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,115
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$188,081
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,323
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,457
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-119 Aphrodite Wellness is a beachfront wellness and residential resort in Gaziveren
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$110,162
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building NCP-115 Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach
Apartment building NCP-115 Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$433,846
The year of construction 2026
Area 137–143 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About the Project: Deja Blue Sunset is a boutique beachfront project just 100m to the Beach with 14 exclusive residences, offering uninterrupted sea and sunset views. It combines privacy, wellness, and resort-style living—perfect for a home, retreat, or investment. Key Points: …
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$61,226
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Multifunctional complex in Kyrenia     In the Dogankoy region, in the center of Kyrenia, a new large-scale complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” is being built.     The complex is being built in a very convenient place. There are shops, restaurants, a huge Lemar supermarket. The most popular p…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$259,640
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications