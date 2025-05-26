Apartment in a new building NCP-149 This exceptional beachfront development in Esentepe offers a new standard of Mediterranean

About the Project:

This exceptional beachfront development in Esentepe offers a new standard of Mediterranean living. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean and the green slopes of the Kyrenia mountains, the project presents a limited collection of modern sea-view apartments with access to full resort-style amenities.

Key Points:

Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

All loft penthouses include private rooftop terraces with BBQ, kitchenette, and optional jacuzzi

Access to a private maintained beach and full complex-wide amenities

Ideal for residence, vacation, or investment use



Available Apartment Types:

All homes are thoughtfully designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living and uninterrupted views.

Studio

1-Bedroom Apartment

2-Bedroom Apartment

Location Highlights:

Set in tranquil Esentepe, the project benefits from peaceful surroundings while maintaining easy access to essential services and leisure options.

Direct access to the beach

15 minutes to Kyrenia and Esentepe amenities

Close to Korineum Golf & Beach Resort

40 minutes to Ercan International Airport

Facilities:

Residents enjoy full access to premium facilities and resort comforts, including:

Private maintained beach

Multiple swimming pools

Gym and outdoor fitness areas

Spa, sauna, and open-air yoga zone

On-site restaurant and beach bar

Walking paths, kids’ play areas, and landscaped grounds

Rental and property management services

Payment Options:

The project offers a buyer-friendly plan with 35% down payment and 65% payable in flexible installments over 36 months, making it easy to secure your seafront property without financial strain.

