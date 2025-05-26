  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building NCP-149 This exceptional beachfront development in Esentepe offers a new standard of Mediterranean

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$185,172
;
16
ID: 27029
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

This exceptional beachfront development in Esentepe offers a new standard of Mediterranean living. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean and the green slopes of the Kyrenia mountains, the project presents a limited collection of modern sea-view apartments with access to full resort-style amenities. 

Key Points:

  • Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

  • All loft penthouses include private rooftop terraces with BBQ, kitchenette, and optional jacuzzi

  • Access to a private maintained beach and full complex-wide amenities

  • Ideal for residence, vacation, or investment use
     

Available Apartment Types:

All homes are thoughtfully designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living and uninterrupted views.

  • Studio

  • 1-Bedroom Apartment

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment

 

Location Highlights:

Set in tranquil Esentepe, the project benefits from peaceful surroundings while maintaining easy access to essential services and leisure options.

  • Direct access to the beach

  • 15 minutes to Kyrenia and Esentepe amenities

  • Close to Korineum Golf & Beach Resort

  • 40 minutes to Ercan International Airport

 

Facilities:

Residents enjoy full access to premium facilities and resort comforts, including:

  • Private maintained beach

  • Multiple swimming pools

  • Gym and outdoor fitness areas

  • Spa, sauna, and open-air yoga zone

  • On-site restaurant and beach bar

  • Walking paths, kids’ play areas, and landscaped grounds

  • Rental and property management services

 

Payment Options:

The project offers a buyer-friendly plan with 35% down payment and 65% payable in flexible installments over 36 months, making it easy to secure your seafront property without financial strain.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0 – 120.0
Price per m², USD 2,115 – 2,645
Apartment price, USD 185,172 – 253,754
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 145.0
Price per m², USD 3,074
Apartment price, USD 445,784

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

