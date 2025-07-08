Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
31
Vasilia
14
Agridaki
9
Lapithos
6
7 properties total found
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 115 m²
The Cozy village of Alssanzhak, located in the beautiful Northern Cyprus, where you will fin…
$264,910
Leave a request



Hayat


Townhouse in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
We offer you a unique townhouse in the picturesque Lapta area, which perfectly combines comf…
$252,915
Leave a request



Hayat


Villa 3 rooms in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Floor 1
The new villa project will be located on the first coastline in Lapta (North Cyprus). This i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Tekce
4 bedroom Mansion in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$288,632
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex is located in the Alsandzhak area, the tourist pearl of the Northern…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3
Presented villas in the new complex in Karshyyak (garrne). The Will Complex consists of sepa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$204,448
Leave a request

