Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

39 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$443,772
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$144,196
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
$227,298
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$150,329
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$144,256
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
$239,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$715,567
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
$282,619
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$180,395
4 bedroom Mansion in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
$252,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$317,613
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$141,911
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,314
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$180,275
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
$354,777
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$263,377
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
$198,435
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$150,329
4 bedroom Mansion in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$288,632
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
$270,593
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
$805,765
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
$1,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
$299,456
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$318,698
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
$270,593
