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Lakefront Houses for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

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villas
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bungalows
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townhouses
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
LA CASALIA – 3 BUNGALOW (2+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partner on…
$620,669
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Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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