Houses with garden for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

villas
98
bungalows
10
townhouses
10
duplexes
3
20 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
$276,606
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$378,830
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$239,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$306,672
Villa 7 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Villa 5 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$390,856
Villa 4 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
Price on request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
$234,514
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
$342,751
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$227,298
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
$431,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
$239,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$138,303
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$180,395
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$390,856
Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
